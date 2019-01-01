Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) city chief Allama Razi Hussaini said that his party was not allowed to contest the by-election in Karachi despite that the fact that it is the third largest party of the city.

Allama Hussani said that the TLP has not been allowed to carry out its political activities, saying that they have been ousted from PS-94 by-election by force. “The TLP men were threatened and arrested to refrain us from contesting the by-election from a constituency where we finished runners-up in the general elections. The TLP candidate was not allowed to even submit his nomination papers,” he added.

He said that the TLP is registered and well-organised party but it is being suppressed from playing positive and effective role in the country’s politics, adding that they would not sit idle due to ongoing crackdown.

“We would not compromise on our stance in Asiya Bibi case despite the consequences of crackdown being done by the federal government,” Allama Hussani added while saying that Asiya’s hanging is their prime demand. He also demanded of the authorities concerned to release their chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other incarcerated workers and leaders. “The ongoing operation against the TLP supporters and leaders should also be ended,” he demanded.