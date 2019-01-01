Share:

WAZIRABAD - Wazirabad Circle police, during a crackdown on anti-social elements, arrested 169 culprits including 88 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge quantity of liquor, drugs, arms and booty worth Rs400,000 from their possession.

The police also busted two gangs of dacoits, and they also solved seven cases of murder, dacoity and burglary.

ASP Farhan Khan told the media that Wazirabad Circle comprised six police stations including Wazirabad City, Wazirabad Saddr, Alipur Chattha, Ahmednagar, Ghakkar Mandi and Sohdra.

He said that the police resolved seven cases of murder, road robbery and burglary and presented them in courts. He added that four persons were arrested in three murder cases, and 11 persons were arrested in dacoity and theft cases. He said that the police recovered dagger, knife, gold ornaments, a tractor and booty worth Rs250,000 from their possession.

"The police also busted two notorious gangs of dacoits, arrested five suspects and recovered Rs132,000 from them," he said, and adding that 19 cases of illegal arms were also registered at different police stations and illegal arms including a gun, a rifle, 16 pistols and a dagger from the accused. He said that 61 cases of narcotics were registered and 61 drug-peddlers were arrested, adding that the police also recovered 24kg of Charas, 10.3kg of Bhukki and 230 bottles of liquor from their possession. "The police also took action against proclaimed offenders and arrested 88 POs including 52 of A+ category and 36 of B category," said the ASP. He added that a total of 169 culprits had been arrested and produced in relevant courts.

"We have encircled drug-dealers and proclaimed offenders. They are responsible for worsening moral values in the society, and they have disrupted peace. They will be dealt with an iron hand," he said.