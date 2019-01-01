Share:

HAFIZABAD - As many as 20 couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony arranged by Begum Aalia Usman Tarar, widow of Usman Tarar Chairperson Saifullah Memorial Trust in Kolo Tarar.

Prominent among those who also attended the function included Ch. Mamoon Jaffar Tarar MPA, Begum Brig. Najeeb Shaheed, President Chamber of Gujranwala Asim Anees, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz Gohar and large number of social and political workers. All the couples and guests were entertained at lunch arranged by the Saifullah Memorial Trust. Adequate dowry was donated by the Trust while gifts were given to bride and bridegrooms by different social workers including Muhammad Afzal Virk Manager Tameer Bank, Social Workers Nargis Tahira, Shahida Rafique and Abdul Jabbar Raza Chairman Roshan Pakistan Society.