Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that 300 anesthetists would be recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission for overcoming shortage in the province. Chairing a meeting held on Monday, she said that 400 serving medical officers (MOs) would also be trained as anesthetists. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (SP&SH) Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Ranjha and Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed were also present. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that training of anesthetists would be expedited from the January. “34 MOs recently trained as anesthetists would be placed in special pool for further posting in districts”, she said. She directed devising mechanism of referral of patients till March 31 for reducing undue burden on teaching hospitals.