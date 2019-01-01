NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Thursday | January 10, 2019
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
11:00 PM | January 09, 2019
Around 8,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon hit hard by storm: UN refugee official
10:52 PM | January 09, 2019
Senator Mushahidullah demands govt to reinstate sacked PIA employees
9:59 PM | January 09, 2019
Govt to establish three int’l standard universities in Punjab: CM Buzdar
9:37 PM | January 09, 2019
Army chief lauds operational preparedness of armed forces
9:07 PM | January 09, 2019
Hearing adjourned till 16th against Ishaq Dar in assets' reference case
8:17 PM | January 09, 2019
PM discusses issues regarding ease of doing business in Sindh
7:41 PM | January 09, 2019
Salah retains African Footballer of the Year
7:39 PM | January 09, 2019
Japanese kickboxer names condition for Mcgregor bout
7:23 PM | January 09, 2019
Former PM’s appeal against Al-Azizia verdict to be heard within 10 days
6:42 PM | January 09, 2019
Pakistani consulate in Australia receives suspicious package
5:52 PM | January 09, 2019
Law, order improved significantly: Sindh Rangers DG
5:03 PM | January 09, 2019
Woman dies in unprovoked firing of Indian forces in AJK
4:55 PM | January 09, 2019
NLC to start work on first 50-bed cardiac hospital project in Gilgit
3:48 PM | January 09, 2019
Zalmay Khalilzad embarks on four country visit for Afghanistan reconciliation mission
3:37 PM | January 09, 2019
Met office forecasts new range of rain, snowfall
2:46 PM | January 09, 2019
Nawaz's plea for sentence suspension hearing to start within 10 days
1:38 PM | January 09, 2019
Pakistan's Afghan visa policy remains unchanged: FO
1:26 PM | January 09, 2019
Those who talk about democracy are destined for jail: Khawaja Saad Rafiq
12:57 PM | January 09, 2019
Pakistan lauds growing peace, stability in Xinjiang
12:55 PM | January 09, 2019
Pakistani-American girl found dead in Attock
2018 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
2018 2019
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
3:01 PM | August 15, 2016
2018, year for PPP victory: Wassan
5:05 PM | January 07, 2015
Government eyeing to end load-shedding by 2018
November 23, 2012
D-8 urges $500b boost in trade by 2018
3:39 PM | June 28, 2011
Loadshedding to continue until 2018: WAPDA
Top Stories
11:59 AM | January 09, 2019
SC suspends licenses of 16 pilots, 65 crew members for holding fake degrees
11:13 AM | January 09, 2019
LHC issues notices to IGP, chief secretary Punjab in Basant case
12:57 PM | January 09, 2019
Pakistan lauds growing peace, stability in Xinjiang
4:02 PM | January 08, 2019
Nawaz seeks early hearing of pleas for suspension of sentence
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus