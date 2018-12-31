Share:

Liverpool-Abbey Clancy believes ''the sparklier the better'' when it comes to her New Year's Eve outfits.

The 32-year-old model - who has children Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and Johnny, 11 months, with husband Peter Crouch - loves getting dressed up for the party season and believes sequins or a black dress will always hit the right note. She told Closer magazine ''I love getting dressed up during party season. On New Year's Eve, the more sparkly the better. ''You can't go wrong with sequins for looking good on the dancefloor. ''In general, if in doubt, always go for an LBD.'' Abbey likes getting dressed up for a night out because her everyday wardrobe now is more comfortable and practical than adventurous.

''I think I was a tad more adventurous when I was younger. In the past, I'd happily pop to Tesco in a mini-skirt and a pair of platforms, but these days I'm a busy mum so it's all about looking good while wearing something practical.

''It's important to maintain that bit of who you were before kids and make an effort, but I also like to be comfortable.'' The 'Britain's Next Top Model' star is happy to mix high street garments with designer accessories and insists money doesn't buy style.

She said: ''My wardrobe is a real mix of designer and high street. When it comes to classic pieces and accessories, I'll go high end but I love stores like Zara and Lipsy for everything else. ''You really don't have to spend a lot of money to look good.''