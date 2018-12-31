Share:

Islamabad-The new admissions (Spring 2019) from Metric to PhD level of Allama Iqbal Open University will begin on February 1.

During the new admissions, teachers’ training programmes will also be introduced, a statement said on Monday.

As per policy of the Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, major focus will be laid on quality of education, improving contents’ development and delivery system.

In carrying out the academic programmes, smart use of new technology will be applied intensively.

The AIOU primarily focuses on educational needs of masses by providing quality education at their doorsteps all over the country and by blurring spatial and temporal boundaries.

Currently, the varsity offers unique educational opportunities to a huge proportion of nearly 1.4 million students in a diverse and dynamic range of programmes starting from Matriculation to the PhD level.

The University exclusively focuses on enhancing female literacy ratio so that women can perform their vital role in the process of national progress and development.

The university takes same special initiatives for the underprivileged and marginalised segments of the society not only for their economic empowerment but also for poverty alleviation in the country.

The university’s academic staff is constantly engaged in the process of curriculum revision to meet the challenges of ever changing dynamics of higher education.

The varsity is committed to providing state-of-the-art facilities to students by opening up new portals of academic and professional excellence.