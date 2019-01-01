Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Muhammad Arshad Ansari, newly-elected president of Lahore Press Club (LPC) and other office-bearers on their success. In his message on Monday, the CM expressed good wishes for the new office-bearers and hoped that they will come up to the expectations of the journalists. He hoped that they would also play their effective role in the solution to journalists’ problems.

Condolence - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Dr Saleem Akhtar, a famous writer and critic. In his condolence message, he paid tributes to the deceased for his services in the field of literature. He was a writer and critic. The educational and literary services of late Dr Saleem Akhtar will be remembered, he added.