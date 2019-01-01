Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation on the advent of the New Year and hoped that 2019 will bring about a prosperous and developed Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of New Year Monday, the CM said: New Year will emerge as a harbinger of bright future for the people of Pakistan.

He continued: “We will leave no stone unturned to transform the country into a peaceful welfare state. We will move ahead by learning from difficult circumstances and with the commitment of reformation in future. Our commitment is taller than the challenges and 2019 will bring a ray of hope for the Pakistani nation.

“Different programs have been started with commitment and sincerity of purpose to make 2019 a beautiful omen for the nation.” He said the PTI government is moving ahead for securing a bright future of the country and the New Year will prove a wonderful chapter in the history of the country.

“We will also take stock of our successes and failures while saying goodbye to 2018 and welcoming the 2019. Today, we also make a commitment to employ all our abilities to make Pakistan a prosperous country and it will be made a citadel of peace and harmony by promoting the passions of inter-religious harmony, tolerance and patience at the grassroots,” the CM concluded.

Directives to maintain law and order

Issuing directives to the Cabinet Committee on law and order, the CM said security arrangements should be made to protect the life and property of the people.

The police should adopt every possible step to ensure law and order, he said adding that implementation of law should be ensured at any cost.

People involved in aerial firing, eve-teasing and wheelie be dealt sternly, Buzdar said adding that the police should efficiently perform duty to maintain law & order and senior police officers should also remain in the field. Meanwhile, special arrangement should be made to ensure the flow of traffic, the CM.