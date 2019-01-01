Share:

At least 19 people, including women and a minor, were injured in various parts of Karachi due to aerial firing during the New Year celebrations.

In a clear violation of orders by the Sindh government, people celebrated the start of the New Year with aerial firing in Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari, Rizvia Society and Mahmoodabad areas of Karachi.

According to the initial reports, wounded were shifted to various hospitals for treatment. While a police crackdown led to the arrest of two people for possessing arms and alcohol.

Sindh government gave strict orders to Police to take all possible action against those resorting to aerial firing.