MOSCOW - Chinese leader Xi Jinping has wished a happy New Year to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the nation, state media reported.

In the message cited by the Xinhua news agency, the Chinese president said next year would mark the 70th anniversary since the two nations established diplomatic relations.

The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China’s President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.

Xi added he wanted to further develop the bilateral relationship across all areas for the sake of

well-being and prosperity of both countries.

In his New Year telegram to Xi, Putin wished praised the comprehensive and trusting partnership between the two nations, saying it had reached an unprecedented level.