Share:

Karachi - A man was shot dead in Hussainabad area of the city on Monday. According to SHO Azizbabad, 44-yeal Wajid Ali was killed as unknown assailants opened fire on him when he was on his way to home near Food Street in Hussainabad. Ali breathed his last on the spot whereas the suspects easily managed to escape. Later, the area police reached and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was working as a clerk at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the resident of Gulzar-e-Hijri. The police said that Wajid was on his way to home when he was targeted by the assailants who were following him. The deceased sustained seven bullets and the police gathered the materials from the incident place and the sent the same for forensic.

The SHO said that apparently, Wajid’s killing seemed a targeted act as the shooters apparently kept firing on him until they confirmed his death however the investigation is underway. He said that it is confirmed yet that whether or not the deceased was affiliated with any political or religious party.