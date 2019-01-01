Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says construction of five million housing units is one of the top listed projects of the government.

While chairing a meeting of Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Islamabad, he directed to expedite all procedures regarding Naya Pakistan Housing Project so that practical work on the plan can be started at the earliest.

The Premier said that the project will not only help resolve shortage of housing units, but also strengthen economy and generate jobs for the youth.

The Prime Minister further directed to dispose of all the pending cases of property in ninety days, whose requirements are completed.

Moreover, he was briefed that draft for the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will soon be presented to the cabinet.