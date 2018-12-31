Share:

ISLAMABAD-A constable of Islamabad police was martyred and another injured on Monday while resisting a mugging attempt in a house located within limits of Police Station I/9Industrial Area, a police spokesman said.

Constable Wasim was shot martyred while Arif sustained bullet injuries when a gang of robbers opened indiscriminate firing from inside of a house on Falcon Rescue Squad, he added. The robbers managed to flee from the scene on motorcycles as the police launched hunt to arrest them, he said.

The victims were moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy and treatment.

Islamabad police announced an emergency situation in the federal capital by placing extra pickets on all entry and exit points to track down the fleeing robbers.

According to him, a resident called Rescue 15 service of Islamabad police and reported that a gang of 4 robbers had entered a house in Sector I-8/3, the precinct of PS Industrial Area. The officials of Rescue 15 transferred the call to police station concerned from where the Falcon Squad comprising 2 constables came into action and rushed towards the house to arrest the robbers, he said. However, the robbers opened indiscriminate firing on police party from inside the house. In result, he said, constable Wasim was martyred and Arif sustained critical bullet injury and was moved to hospital.

A heavy contingent of police including Superintendent of Police Industrial Area Sumaira Azam, DSP Fida Satti and SHO PS Industrial Area Mustafa Kiyani rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

Homicide Investigation Unit investigators collected evidences from the scene and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses.

“Four robbers who had entered a house to rob the valuables shot and martyred a constable and injured another,” said SHO Mustafa Kiyani while talking to media men. He said that the bullet hit into the head of constable Wasim that led to his instant death while Arif sustained injury in the leg. He said that the robbers fired at police team with pistols and fled from the scene after committing the crime. He said that security had been put on high alert to arrest the fleeing robbers. He said that the investigators had also obtained CCTV footage to identify the robbers. Till filing of this report, the police were investigating the case with no arrest.

On the other hand, Islamabad police arrested two drug peddlers from limits of PS Secretariat during a crackdown. The detained drug peddlers were identified as Muzamil Hussain and Akbar Khan. The police seized 1,670 grams of Chars and registered cases against them. Similarly, the Lohibher police raided ‘sheehsha’ centres and held 2 men, Naseer Ahmed and Zahid. SSP Operations Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the efforts of SHOs of police stations Secretariat and Lohibher.