The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to politicians who have not yet submitted their asset details to file their statements of assets and liabilities by 15 January, failing which their membership will be suspended on the next day.

Sixty one senators out of one hundred and four have submitted their asset details with the commission. As regards members of the National Assembly, one hundred and fifty five out of three hundred and forty two have submitted their asset details.

One hundred thirteen members of Punjab Assembly, 81 members of Sindh Assembly, forty three members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and thirty members of Balochistan Assembly have also submitted their asset details with the Election Commission.

