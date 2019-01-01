Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf advances overthrow the PPP Sindh government through a no-confidence vote met a roadblock as the two main opposition parties in the province, MQM-P and PML-F, refused to become part of any unconstitutional move.

Roumers about possible imposition of governor’s rule also died down as the Supreme Court made it clear the same day that it would not let the democracy derailed through any unconstitutional step.

Continuing with its aggressive politics, the PPP also issued a new threat on Monday. Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that if directed from Asif Ali Zardari the party could topple PTI-led federal government and Punjab government in a week.

The whole fuss began on December 19 when a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) filed its report in the apex court in fake bank accounts case, blaming the top PPP leadership of involvement in money laundering at a huge scale.

On the basis of a letter from the JIT head, the federal government placed names of 172 accused on the no-fly list. It included Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and several other top PPP leaders.

The Supreme Court on Monay admonished the JIT head for going beyond his mandate and expressed regret over federal government’s decision to place even the Chief Executive of a province on ECL.

The moves by the PTI central leadership for effecting a change in Sindh started on the local PTI leadership in the province.

PTI Sindh leaders not only demanded for the chief minister to resign from his post on moral grounds but also initiated contacts with the opposition parties and talked of possible creation of a forward bloc in the PPP in the provincial assembly.

Top party leaders including Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Parliamentary leader of PTI in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and others held meetings with opposition party members in Sukkur, Ghotki and Karachi.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, who was due in Karachi after being tasked from top PTI leadership to meet political leadership from MQM-P and GDA to garner support for no confidence motion or other ways to topple the provincial government, cancelled his trip at the last minute after the apex court decision.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Coordination Committee member Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan while speaking to media in Sukkur on Monday also distanced his party from any move to topple the Sindh government and said that MQM-P would not support governor rule or any unconstitutional move against the PPP led government.

He, however, said that changing the chief minister as per democratic and constitutional procedure is the right of the opposition parties.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional that is a key part of a multi party Grand Democratic Alliance also distanced itself from any move to topple the provincial government and its president Syed Saddruddin Shah Rashidi said that they respect the mandate of PPPP and hope that the incumbent government completes its tenure.

“Neither we want to topple Sindh government nor had any role in recent developments,” said Rashidi while chairing a meeting of PML-F aimed at reviewing preparation for the local bodies polls in the province.

Bilawal’s threat

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while talking to media after visiting slain former MQM-P parliamentarian Ali Raza Abidi’s residence, said that the federal government neither knew about politics nor numbers.

“We have 99 lawmakers in Sindh Assembly and the federal government will need to have a support of 49 more lawmakers to topple the provincial government,” he said adding that after 18th amendment, the chief minister could only be removed with more than 50 percent votes and it seems an unfulfilled dream for the PTI.

He said that if the former president Asif Zardari would direct them then it would take just a week to topple the federal government and sent all the incumbent rulers behind bars as they only had a lead of six lawmakers in the National Assembly. The Punjab government is in a similar condition, warned the PPP chairman.

He said that the country is facing serious issues of terrorism but the rulers are bent on hatching conspiracies against their opponents.

“The government ministers are involved in formation of this JIT report which is evident from their meetings with JIT members,” he said adding that provincial government was the target of the federal government in the guise of JIT report.

He, however said that they would foil this conspiracy and would adopt a legal course to face cases against them. “We have been in federal government for five years and in Sindh for past 10 years but not a single rupee of corruption is reported against me,” said Bilawal.

To a query if the chief minister Murad Ali Shah could be removed, he said that it was a conspiracy against Shah in order to derail the province from the path of progress. “The people of the province will never let it happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the family of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi who was assassinated in Karachi last week, to offer condolence over tragic death to his family here on Monday. Sanam Bhutto and Nisar Ahmed Khuhro were also present.

The PPP chairman assured Abidi’s father that his party stands alongside the family in testing times and would ensure that the culprits be arrested as soon as possible. He later talking to media said that Ali Raza Abidi was a young politician and his absence will be felt for long in political arena of the city.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also assured Abidi’s father that he would raise issue of a judicial commission to probe over the issue as demanded by the family.