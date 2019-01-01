Share:

FAISALABAD : Farmers have been advised to remove weeds from gram crops for better produce. Talking to APP here on Monday, Deputy Director Research Information Unit Agriculture Department Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Qavi Irshad said weeds were dangerous for gram crops, therefore, farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops. He said growers should prefer hoeing (Godi) through rotary-weeder instead of using weedicides. To a query, he said moisture had increased in air which may cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that would result out attack of 'Jhulsao' disease on leaves of gram crops. Therefore, growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save their gram crops from damage, he added. Meanwhile, interest free loan of Rs 530 million was given to 7609 farmers for Rabi crops in the district.

Spokesman agriculture department told APP here on Monday that government had launched E-credit scheme to provide interest free loans to small farmers under which farmers were being registered at Land Record Centers without any fee.

After registration, a Kisan Card would be issued which would help grower to get agri loan for crop cultivation and other purposes.

He said teams of agriculture department had also been activated to guide farmers for Kisan Cards. Data of 55,820 peasants had been collected for these cards, he added.