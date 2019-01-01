Share:

HANGZHOU-With the installation of the third generating unit on Saturday, a Chinese developer has realized half of planned 3.4 mega-watt generating capacity of the tidal power station in the coastal city of Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province.

The generating unit built by Hangzhou Lin Dong Ocean Energy Technology Co. Ltd. is the world's first tidal power facility that has realized a stable power supply. Its power generation has been connected to the grid since the first generating unit was installed in May 2017.

Lin Dong, chief engineer and chair of the company, said that with half of the designed capacity installed, the station has been able to supply enough electricity for residential use of 1,200 households living on islands.

Zhoushan is an archipelago and island city that has the largest fishery in China and boasts strong shipbuilding, tourism and service industries. The previous record of tidal energy power generation was set in Britain with a four-month supply in 2015.

Lin said tidal energy is inexhaustible. The company is aiming to build a 15 mega-watt or a 20 mega-watt power unit in the future, which would help break even on the cost and make sustainable energy more feasible. Lin is expecting foreign orders, with representatives from Canada and New Zealand interested.