Five people were arrested on Sunday for their involvement in the murder of a student in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin.

The student, Noman, was killed during class two months ago in an alleged clash between student groups. Police said a fight had taken place on who would sit in the front row in class.

The suspects said a fight had ensued between different student groups in class. They claimed to be unaware of where the firing that took Noman’s life started from.

One of the suspects, Bilal, said there were many groups at their college. He said that these groups were hitting each other with stones on the day Noman was killed.

According to the police, the fight started over an argument on who would sit in the front seat in class.

The investigation officer said Noman fell victim to the firing among three student groups. He later succumbed to his injuries.