Share:

London:-Fleur East feels she is a much ''stronger'' person this year, and credits her appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' for ''changing her life'' in 2018. Fleur East is a ''stronger'' woman than she was at the start of the year. The 'Sax' hitmaker says her life has ''changed'' for the better this year and she feels like a ''more free'' woman. Crediting her time on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' for making her a stronger person, she told HELLO! magazine: ''The show has changed my life, not just career wise but on a personal level - it has made me so much stronger and courageous.

I feel much more free, I can be myself, and I don't have to pretend anymore.''

The former 'X Factor' contestant - who is releasing a new track named 'Favourite Thing' on Friday (04.01.19) - split from Simon Cowell's Syco label and is now signed to Hunter Corp Records, and the jungle beauty admitted she felt ''people had lost faith'' in her when she was initially dropped from her mentors label.

She added: ''It was really tough. I didn't know what was going to happen. To be told it's not working out and that I needed to leave? It feels like people have lost faith in you.''

Fleur also confessed that she talks about marriage ''all the time'' with her long-term fashion designer boyfriend, Marcel Badiane, and revealed that being in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle made her ''appreciate'' her relationship.

Opening up about wedding plans, Fleur said: ''I think it's definitely on the cards, for sure. We talk about it all the time. It's just a matter of when. Being in the jungle made me appreciate what we have. It is nice to know that we are comfortable enough that I can go away for a month, come back, and nothing has changed. It is amazing.''