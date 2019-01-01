Share:

The security forces foiled a bid to attack a compound of Frontier Corps (FC) and killed four terrorists in Loralai on Tuesday.

Four security personnel were martyred and two others injured in the shootout, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to media wing of Pakistan Army, the militants tried to enter a residential and administration compound of a Frontier Corps training centre in district Loralai of Balochistan.

However, the terrorists were denied entry in the compound after which they broke into a nearby checkpost , which was immediately cordoned off. Four security personnel including Subedar Major Munawar, Havildar Iqbal Khan, Havildar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab were martyred in firing of the assailants.