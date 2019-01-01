Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the provincial government would fulfill its promise of providing consumable water to underprivileged areas of the province.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in the chair on water in Lahore. A seven-member committee on potable on was formed in the meeting.

The committee, headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, will present its recommendations to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and the governor within 15 days.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also directed to form other committees on districts levels headed by concerned assistant commissioners to monitor the installation of water filtration plants and its maintenance.