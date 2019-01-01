Share:

FAISALABAD - Three-day greyhound race cup began on Monday at Racecourse Ground Jail Road the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Mian Mumtaz Manika/ Khan Irshad Hussain Lodhi Punjab cup was arranged by Directorate of Farms. It was inaugurated by Commissioner Faisalabad Division Asif Iqbal along with University Farms Director Shahid Afzal Gill.

As many as, 108 imported and countrybred greyhounds took part. The event remained a source of attraction for locals who came here to entertain and get refuge from their routine life.

On the occasion, the commissioner said that such event depicts the colours of rural culture. He said that such events also give an opportunity to rural people to interact with agricultural experts.

Dr Shahid Afzal said that it also provided an opportunity to people to entertain and witness greyhounds' races. He said that the university is holding such events on regular basis to attract rural population. Dr Haroon Zaman also spoke on the occasion.