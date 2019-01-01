Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - A housewife was martyred and nine other civilians including four women were grievously injured in unprovoked Indian shelling across the Line of Control on the last day of 2018.

Keeping with its ugly tradition of violating the ceasefire agreement and unprovoked aggression, the Indian army targeted populous areas of Neelum district of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday. Five of those injured were in serious condition, officials said.

A handout issued on Monday quoted Neelam Deputy Commissioner as saying that even schools and government offices were not spared in the callous Indian attack in Shah Kot Sector of Neelum Valley.

The official report said, “As a result of the Indian firing a local lady identified as Asiyaa wife of Haroon embraced martyrdom on the spot and five other local inhabitants sustained serious injuries.

“The seriously injured were identified as 6-year-old student Misbha Jamil d/o Muhammad Jamil of village Bagna, Ms Saddaf Zia d/o Zia ur Rehman, Kalsoom Bibi d/o Shafqat r/o Athmuqam district, Ms Zermeen d/o Shakeel and Anser Bibi w/o Zaffar Mir r/o Ambore Muzaffarabad, Amir, Zulqarnain, Sajaad and Rafaqat.”

The handout said that some of the official and civil buildings were partially damaged in the Indian shelling. The injured were rushed to the local hospital – where four of them were discharged after initial treatment.

It said that AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan have strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on the civil population and the public and private buildings in Neelam valley.

In their seperate statements they said that India could not scare the people living along the LoC through such cowardly acts.

“Targeting civil population without any provocation is cowardice act on the part of Indian army and is a highly condemnable act,” President Masood said.

He condoled with the affected families and prayed for early recovery of those wounded in the firing.

AJK president said that Indian forces deliberately target civilian population, their property, livestock and crops to cause damage and create panic knowing that Pak Army cannot respond in a similar manner by targeting civil population on the other side of the LoC.

“Pak forces don’t target civil population on other side of the LoC as they consider them their own citizens, brothers and sisters,” Masood Khan said and called upon the international community to take cognisance of the violation of 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

He said India should be held responsible for a wanton loss of human lives and also appealed to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to take notice of the Indian aggression.

AJK President on Monday also addressed at a Kashmir Conference organised by School of Politics and International Relations of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

In his speech, he said that Kashmir dispute is not a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and same can’t be resolved without the consent of Kashmiri people.

He said that there are three parties of the dispute, that are, India, Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir and the dispute cannot be settled without consultation of Kashmiris.

The conference was also addressed by Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and other speakers.

President Masood said that we will have to reach out to the international community to get the issue resolved in line with UNSC resolutions and in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people.

He termed Indian accusation of terrorism in Kashmir as propaganda against the legitimate struggle of Kashmir people and said that Kashmiri people are most unarmed people on the planet who are fighting 700,000 armed-to-teeth Indian army with stone and sticks.