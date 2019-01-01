Share:

An Indian quadcopter was shot down by the Pakistani forces in Bagh sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday

According to the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the Indian quadcopter was sent to spy on Pakistan’s side of the border.

The DG ISPR’s tweeted that the Pakistan Army shot down India’s spy quadcopter. “Not even a quadcopter would be allowed to cross the LoC, InshaaAllah,” he said.

Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned India’s acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC.