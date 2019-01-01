Share:

TEHRAN - Speaking at a meeting with Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and the Ministry’s senior staff members in Tehran, President Rouhani said all the people know that water and electricity are two vital and sensitive issues.

He went on to say that after oxygen, water may be the most important need of the human being. The Iranian president compared the importance of water with the issue of security.

‘Water and electricity are part of the security as they help provide a peaceful and safe environment for the people,’ President Rouhani said. He urged everybody in the country to help save water and energy to help maintain stability of the nation.

Energy officials in Iran have repeatedly said the country is under a tough water scarcity condition and the vital problem should be duly addressed.