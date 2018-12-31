Share:

ISLAMABAD-The residents of the federal capital on Monday while appreciating the government’s effort for establishing shelter homes for the homeless people urged philanthropists for earnest contribution and cooperation with the administration to run and finance the ‘Panaahgah’ (shelter home).

They said that it would protect poor segment of the society from harsh winter season besides ensuring provision of better food and accommodation facilities to them.

Sadia Tariq, an entrepreneur while hailing the move said that everyday a large number of labourers and other people visited the capital to find work amid having scarce resources to manage accommodation. With this generous step of the government, those coming from far flung areas will able to stay in these shelter homes, she said.

“There must be a mechanism to engage people in some job or healthy activity to make them responsible citizens as well,” Ahmed, a resident of I-10, said.

“In the past, there was a shelter home in Sector G-7 but it could not serve the purpose as many people stayed there for years and no one was able to get the rooms vacated”, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said, “it’s the first step towards welfare-oriented administration and we are trying our best to give due care to those living in Panaahgahs”. He said that all the assistant commissioners kept visiting these shelter homes for looking after the homeless people.

and volunteered to contribute in this project on their own. “I am happy to see the spirit of public service in them”, he added.

Besides that shelters homes inhabitants are provided with all basic facilities including blankets, chairs, LED televisions for entertainment and medical care, while two time meal is also being provided to them.

Meanwhile, two shelter homes have been constructed in I-11/4 near Sabzi Mandi and rural area of Tarlai as both places are busy for business activities and people mostly working in those areas are daily wagers and have very low income.