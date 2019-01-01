Share:

Former defence minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarian Khurram Dastgir said that the Joint Investigation Report (JIT) on fake accounts scam has been leaked out for political purpose.

He was talking to media outside the Parliament House on Tuesday. He said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan upholds the interior ministry, as well so how is possible that he would be unaware of the situation.

“The JIT report was intentionally leaked by the government for political purpose,” he added. Dastgir said that it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who was maligning political opponents on Asghar Khan case for 26 years now asking for closure of the case.

PML-N leader Rana Tanveer said that the PTI government using delaying tactics in the complete medical checkup of Shahbaz Sharif, and Imran Khan is victimizing their political rivals.