MIRPUR (AJK) - Hassan Khalid Ibrahim Khan, the grandson of AJK's founding president late Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan won by-election to LA 19 - Poonch-3) of AJK Legislative Assembly, with a clear margin.

Hassan defeated his nearest rival Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, a candidate of the AJK PP and Sardar Tahir Anwar, a candidate of the AJK ruling PML-N besides other three candidates, said unofficial results issued by Returning officer LA-19, Poonch III issued here.

Victorious Hassan Ibrahim Khan, a candidate of the Jammu Kashmir People's Party (JKPP) secured 17,590 votes against his nearest rival Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan of the AJK PP who bagged 16,776 votes.

The sitting AJK ruling PML (N) party's candidate Tahir Anwar Khan remained third with 10,255 votes, facing a convincing defeat despite being the candidate of the AJK's ruling party.

Three other candidates who suffered defeat in the elections include Liaqat Hayat (2083 votes), Ajmal Afser (761 votes) and Naveed Asghar got 338 votes, according to the written unofficial results issued by Sardar Arbab Azam Khan, Returning officer LA-19, Poonch III, in Rawalakot.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of the 5-time elected member of the AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan, father of the triumphant Hassan Ibrahim Khan few months back.

Syed Nishaat Hussain Kazmi, Central Secretary General of JKPP and other central leaders of the party have felicitated the population of AJK in general and the constituency in particular for the historic success of Hassan Ibrahim Khan in the by-election.

In a message of felicitation, Kazmi, also former President of the JKPP, termed the success of Hassan as the victory of the high traditions of fair, truth and neat and clean politics besides the mission of his late father Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan and the grandfather late founder president of AJK Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan who lent their entire lives for the cause of Kashmir freedom struggle and safeguarding rights of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir besides for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory.