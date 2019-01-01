Share:

JORDAN - The fishing boat and its six sailors lost telecommunication connections on Thursday and has not been heard of since then. The boat had three Jordanians, two Egyptians and an Emirati national on board.

Majed al-Qatarneh said on Sunday that the Iranian embassy in Amman has been informed of the issue, according to Ammon News Agency.

A source in the Jordanian foreign ministry said that the fishing boat made its last call right after leaving the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding that the boat may have entered the Iranian waters.

The source rejected the possibility of the boat being hijacked in the Iranian waters. The Jordanian spokesman said that the UAE has been searching for the boat and Iran has been asked to cooperate as well.