LAHORE - Journalist Panel has won the Lahore Press Club elections for 2019 held on Sunday. Arshad Ansari led panel grabbed President, Senior Vice President, Vice President, Joint Secretary and Treasurer’s slots besides getting majority in the Governing Body.

The Progressive Panel managed to secure Secretary’s seat. Journalist Panel candidates managed to win five out of nine slots in the Governing Body and the remaining four went to the Progressive Panel.

As many as 2076 eligible voters exercised their right to vote in the polling that continued from 9am to 6:30pm without any break at the LPC premises on Sunday. Election Committee headed by senior journalist Khawar Naeem Hashmi announced the results on Monday.

Arshad Ansari of the Journalist Panel won President’s slot by getting 1,246 votes. Runner up Shebaz Mian (Progressive) got 830 votes. Zulfiqar Ali Mehtu won the election on SVP seat by getting 1,292 votes. Rehman Bhutta (Progressive) secured 703 votes. Nasira Ateeq grabbed VP slot by getting 1,133 votes. Jawad Rizvi (Progressive) got 841 votes. Zahid Abid (Progressive) secured Secretary’s slot by getting 884 votes. Shehzad Hussain Butt (Journalist), Shadab Riaz and Schafiq Awan got 762, 237 and 117 votes, respectively.

Hafiz Faiz (Journalist) was elected Joint Secretary after getting 1,107 votes. Naveed Alam (Progressive) managed to grab 859 votes. Salik Nawaz (Journalist) was elected Treasurer by getting 1,053 votes. Zaheer Ahmed Babar remained runner up with 977 votes.

Imran Sheikh (902), Ahmed Raza (875), Shahid Chaudhry (797), Rana Tahir (763), Hassan Taimur Jhakar (728), Husnain Chaudhry (709), Gul Nawaz Ahmed (704), Qasim Raza (699) and Fatima Mukhtar Bhatti (688) were elected members of Governing Body.