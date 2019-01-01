Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice of the deteriorating conditions of the various city roads and pass on an immediate order to the concerned authorities to complete patchwork on war footing.

In a statement issues here on Monday, the LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that Lahore is second largest city of the country and a hub of trade and industrial activities but its most of the roads are showing a scene of undeveloped village. They said that potholes and craters on various busy roads of Lahore City have made travel a huge torment.

“Unfortunately, the damage is so grave that in some posh areas the roads are not fit for vehicular traffic”, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that damaged roads of the city have become a self-explanatory story of the menace of corruption as these roads were not only intentionally built with poor material by the contractors but patchwork is also being delayed to grab financial benefits at vast scale.