LAHORE - SHARP-Pakistan, a non-governmental organization, organised a seminar on refugees in Pakistan at a local hotel here the other day.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar, ANP leader Afrasiab Khattak, Justice (r) Nasira Javaid Iqbal, SHARP Chairman Syed Liaqat Ali Banori, Senior Vice President LBA Fawad Rammay, Secretary LHCBA Hasaan Iqbal Warraich, Tax Bar President Monim Sultan and former deputy attorney general Neveed Inayat Malik participated in the seminar. SHARP Chairman Liaqat Banori was of the view that Afghan citizen contributed a lot to the economic growth of the country.

Afrasiab Khattak said that according to the citizenship law prevailing in Pakistan, accept that diplomat and the black listed countries or their resident, every child born on this soil has the birth right of citizenship of Pakistan. Farhatullah Babar was of the view that the children of the migrants born in Pakistan should be given citizenship of Pakistan. He further stated that this statement could be a mirror and a reflection of the mind state of his party. J

ustice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal said: “Pakistan has been hosting the refugees from the last 30 years or above but still no legislation has been drafted related to the citizenship or policy development regarding refugees living in Pakistan.”

Hassan Iqbal Warraich lauded SHARP-Pakistan for conducting the event. He stated that such kind of events should be organised on a higher scale so that legislation could be affected in the near future for the refugees or an asset of the country.