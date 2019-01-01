Share:

CAIRO:- Specialists from the Egyptian meteorological and seismological observations service registered a magnitude 4 earthquake on Monday in a suburb of Cairo, local media reported. According to the newspaper Al-Ahram, the tremor was registered in the northwestern part of the capital, particularly in the Al-Khatami suburb. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 20 kilometres. There have been no reports of casualties or destruction so far. One of the last earthquakes that occured in Egypt happened on 17 January 2017.

–It was a magnitude 4 earthquake 10 km deep.