LONDON-Mel B may be living in a smaller house thanks to her costly divorce, but she's not ''frightened'' or ''bitter'' about her current situation. Mel B is ready to ''prove'' herself again.

The Spice Girls singer - who has children Phoenix, 19, Angel, 11, and seven-year-old Madison from previous relationships - has downsized her home after paying millions in court costs during her bitter divorce from Stephen Belafonte, who she has to pay £35,000 a month in spousal support, and though she's lost almost all her fortune, she's not ''frightened'' or ''bitter'' about her current situation. She said: ''The reality of my life now is that I live in a rented apartment with my girls. ''Most of my money I earned over the past decade has gone.

''But I've always been the breadwinner and I will continue to be the breadwinner and having to start over financially doesn't frighten me. ''If anything, it makes me want to prove myself over again. ''I'm not bitter, I don't look back, I just look forward.

''I have a beautiful apartment, my girls play the piano, Phoenix has a smaller apartment down the hall and I feel very blessed to be here.'' And the 43-year-old star feels ''lucky'' to love her work and is more than happy to keep pushing herself.

She added to Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I've always worked hard and I'll continue to work hard because I love what I do. And if the price of freedom is to downsize to a smaller place, then it is absolutely worth it. ''I'm a working class girl from Leeds. My dad worked as a welder and never missed a shift in his life.

''My mum worked lots of different jobs, including as a sales assistant in C&A and as a helper in an old people's home so that me and my sister could have dance lessons. ''I'm lucky that I have a job that I love and I'm lucky that I'm still working. I never forget that.''