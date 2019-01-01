Share:

The issue of missing persons circulating since a decade, has not yet settled down. Recently, President Arif Alvi stated that the Army Chief, Prime Minister and the Judiciary are in discussion to address the matter of missing persons. However, people are missing almost from all over the country but most from the province of Baluchistan.

The center of the Baluchistan issue is directly connected to the missing persons issue. As mentioned in dawn, the data from commission of inquiry on enforce disappearance revealed that 318 new cases of alleged missing persons have been reported to the commission since August. Thus, the PTI government should follow it’s alliance which it made with BNP(M) and stop the concerned authorities from abusing their powers. The rule of law should be above all.

FEROZ RAHIM BALUCH,

Quetta, December 20.