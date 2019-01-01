Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The participants of a Kashmir conference called up on the international community, the European Union and global human rights organisations to use due influence for getting the rising human rights violations and use of pallet guns on children and women stopped in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The conference titled “Case of Freedom for Kashmir” was hosted by Tehreek-e- Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) in British Burnley city. Members of European and UK Parliament expressed their deep concern over the human rights violations in held Kashmir and reiterated their support for plebiscite in Kashmir to let the Kashmiris decide their future.

Muhammad Ghalib, Fahim Kayani, MEP Wajid Khan, MEP Julie Ward, MEP Sajjad Karim, MP Stephenson, MEP Julie Cooper, Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement and APHC leader Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami leader Habibur Rehman Afaqi addressed the conference, says a message reaching and released to the media here the other day.

This conference condemned the unrelenting incidents of harassment of political leaders and activists in IOK and termed it a serious infringement of UN conventions and international protocols on peaceful political activities and struggle.

The conference appealed to the UN, the EU and all other global human rights organisations to use their good offices to persuade India to stop arrest of political workers and their sympathizers in IOK where so far more than 90,000 peaceful Kashmiris have been martyred since 1990s just for demanding the right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The conference also appealed to the world community and global human rights organisations to use their good offices to ensure safety and security of political activists, women, school-going children and opinion makers in IOK.

The conference through a resolution also condemned harassment of the families of political workers and other social and non-governmental organizations at the hands of Indian forces in a bid to pressure them to stop demanding the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

This conference also deplored denial/withholding of travel documents of political leaders - Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yaseen Malik and Muhammad Akbar Bhat, demanding to allow them to travel abroad from Kashmir valley to discuss ways for the permanent settlement of India held Kashmir.

This conference also demanded an end to the censorship imposed on media by the Indian government and frequent shut downs of internet services to stop people from taking to social media to voice their feelings.

The conference also expressed its heartfelt condolences with the family members of all those Kashmiri political leaders and activists who fell victims to the savagery of Indian troops over the past three decades while carrying out their political activities in IOK.

Conference also extends its solidarity with the family members of political workers who either were martyred or sent to jail.