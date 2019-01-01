Share:

HAFIZABAD - A caretaker of a mosque in Rasulpur Tarar was seriously injured when unidentified thieves attempted to steal cash from the mosque’s charity box.

According to a police source, unidentified accused stormed into the Masjid Araiana near UBL in Rasulpur Tarar and attempted to loot the charity amount but caretaker Qari Hafiz Liaqat Ali put up resistance as a result of which the criminals attacked him with an iron bar and seriously injured him. However, the raiders managed to escape after looting thousands of rupees. The police are investigating.