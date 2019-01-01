Share:

LAHORE - Citizens took the streets to celebrate New Year night late on Monday. A good number of parties were arranged to welcome New Year at farmhouses on Bedian Road, Raiwind Road while police stepped up security to maintain law and order on the eve.

Reportedly, some young motorcyclist did wheelie while the car did drifting in posh areas. Groups were seen taking selfies and snaps with their families and friends. Traffic remained blocked on Canal Road, The Mall, Fortress Stadium, MM Alam Road, Liberty Roundabout and Defence Main Boulevard.

The Lahore police deployed 10,000 cops in the city and issued warnings against violations of law. In a statement on Monday in Lahore, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir urged the police officers to ensure the implementation of the security plan devised for New Year night. According to APP, the DIG said all divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Overall situation of law and order was under control in the city, he added.