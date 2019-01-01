Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered around one billion rupees and initiated investigation against former three chief ministers Balocchistan, two former speakers, more than 20 other members of provincial assembly (MPAs) and bureaucrats in cases of corruption in different departments during 2018.

NAB unearthed several corruption cases including illegal allotment of government land worth billion of rupees in Gwadar, launched investigation against elements in food department, education sector, Finance, Audit General (AG) Office, Quetta Development Authority (QDA) and other departments in 2018, Said NAB spokesman here on Monday.

NAB has taken action against corrupt elements arrested 25, of them over one dozens accused were sentenced in wake of corruption cases by NAB courts in 2018.

As many as 100 inquiries and 25 investigations were underway, he said. He said NAB is continuing its efforts against corrupt elements, adding, former Finance Secretary, Mushtaq Raisani was arrested in case of mega corruption during previous government tenure and his billions of property was also handed over to Provincial Government in light of NAB Court decision.

He said public and other sources had registered complaints regarding anti-corruption to NAB Balochistan in 2018 on which process are being considered for investigation.

He said former provincial minister for Food, Mir Izhar Khosa, Secretary Food, Noor Muhammad Pirkani, Managinag Director JAIDA, Mehboob Dashti, GM Finance Waqas Ahmed and other had been apprehended in corruption cases in 2018.