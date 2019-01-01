Share:

KARACHI - The police on Monday submitted an initial investigation report regarding the murder of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi in the administrative court of anti-terrorism court and have informed that no arrest was made in this case.

The investigation officer submitted the copy of the case and informed the court about the investigation. The police have informed the court that several raids have conducted but so far no arrest was made.

The police pleaded the court to grant further time to arrest the culprits involved in the killing of MQM former law-maker, who was skilled near his residence on Khayaban-e-Ghazi street in DHA’s Phase V.

According to the prosecution, Abidi was alone in his car when two-unidentified attackers opened firing on him and escaped from the scene, later he was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition.

A postmortem examination showed that Abidi sustained four bullet wounds, two on his chest, one on his neck and as many on his arm.

Earlier, the police have disclosed that the attackers were expert in target killings, the shooter had targeted Abidi within a span of just 10 seconds.

Abidi was elected to the National Assembly in the 2013 general elections from Karachi’s NA-251 constituency on an MQM ticket.

He contested the July 25 elections from Karachi’s NA-243 constituency, but was defeated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.