Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that federal government had no intention to enforce Governor’s Rule in Sindh or topple the provincial government.

He also said that government will review the names placed on ECL as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, he said an impression was being given that the federal government intended to destabilise the Sindh government.

He explained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed that no such impression should be attributed to the federal government in this regard.

He however suggested that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should resign in the wake of serious allegations of corruption against him. He said that PTI’s two ministers had resigned from their portfolios on the basis of corruption allegations.

The minister said the federal government believed in independence of institutions and providing a conducive environment to them to work independently and freely.

Fawad said the PPP’s government in Sindh was facing pressure from inside the assembly for an in-house change.

He alleged that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had mercilessly plundered national wealth and stashed away the looted money. He said Zardari had plundered the money meant for the people of Sindh and spent it for personal benefits.

Responding to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s threat, the minister remarked, “[Even] your father could not topple the federal government then you could do it?”

Regarding the filing of 16 references as mentioned in the JIT on fake bank accounts, the minister said the government has nothing to do with the findings of the report. He said it is the prerogative of Supreme Court to discuss merits and demerits of the JIT and the government would follow instructions of the apex court.

Chaudhry said the government wanted stability in the country but it should not be construed that the drive against corruption will lead to instability.

He said the accountability process under the leadership of Imran will continue unabated and it will bring economic stability to Pakistan.

Referring to a report submitted by FIA in the Supreme Court regarding the Asghar Khan case, the minister said PTI believed it was the worst example of political manoeuvring in a democratic society and PML-N had managed all that.

He said FIA should have not asked for closing that case even if it had no prosecutable evidence. He said that FIA director general will soon brief Prime Minister Khan over this matter.

Answering a question, he said, “We are not involved in any conspiracy.”

He said Murad Ali Shah should prove his innocence. He said the Sindh Assembly members have a right to remove chief minister.

Responding to another question, the information minister said that Asif Ali Zardari misused public funds and that is why the people of Sindh had resentment against him and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.