Share:

OKARA - A leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the PTI feared not the threats from the opposition, and adding that the corrupt elements would have to face the music.

PTI leader Rai Hammad Aslam was talking to journalists here. He said: “The PPP and the PML-N have been mirroring their loot and plunder of national wealth in the courts.”

Advocates Shahroz Ali, Haji Salman Mustafa, Ch Irfan Majeed, and Ch Imran Nasir were present on the occasion.

Rai Hammad Aslam said that Pakistan was enriched with natural resources, and even then the masses were living in extreme poverty. The former rulers did nothing except building palaces on the national wealth they looted. The present price-hike and joblessness were the results of their looting and plundering.

He said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan is now leading the country, and he knows well about the grievances and pains of the poor people.” He added: “The PTI will hold all the looters and plunderers accountable for their misdeeds, and it will bring back the country’s wealth.”

He said that the PTI had been setting such policies which would enable people earn bread honourably. “The jobless degree holder youth will get better jobs, and they will play their role in the development of the country.” He said that Pakistanis would very soon observe revolutionary changes, and they would reach the destination of self-sufficiency in all fields.

59 BOOKED FOR POWER THEFT

The district police booked 59 electricity thieves across the district. During the ongoing drive against the electricity thieves, the Lesco teams caught 59 men stealing power from the Wapda lines. 36 cases were registered in different police stations of the district.