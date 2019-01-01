Share:

Pakistan today handed over a list of 537 Indian prisoners to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

These include fifty-four civil and four hundred and eighty-three fishermen.

The step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

The Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.