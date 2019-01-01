Share:

LAHORE - The 10-goal Pakistan Polo Cup 2018 will stroll into action today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club (LPC) executive committee members Saqib Khan Khakwani, the 10-goal event will be played by top six teams of the country, which have the services of top national and international polo players. The teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Samba Bank, PBG/Remounts and Polo D Sufi while Pool B includes Pakistan Air Force, Olympia and Guard Group/Master Paints.

He said that the inaugural match of the 10-goal tournament will be contested between Samba Bank and PBG/Remounts today (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm while in the second match of the opening day, Pakistan Air Force team will vie against Olympia at 3:00 pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday.

Saqib said that as the Lahore Polo Club season has been moving towards it peak, the standard of the matches have also been improving and the matches will be more thrilling and challenging. “Pakistan Polo Cup is the prestigious and historical polo event of polo calendar and hopefully, all the matches of this tournament will be highly entertaining as well as tough ones and those, who will display high-quality polo, will emerge as winners of this event.”