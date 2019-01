Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday has congratulated the nation on New Year.

In a statement, the minister said the New Year will prove to be a bright step towards new Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani nation achieved its political destination under the leadership of Imran Khan last year and this year, it will achieve its economic destination.

Fawad Chaudhry further said the nation will head toward economic stability at a speedy pace in the New Year.