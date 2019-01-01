Share:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali on Tuesday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on putting his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) along with top PPP leadership.

While talking to the media, he said that the federal government was busy in something else instead to address problems of the citizens. The CM stated, “PTI is allegedly trying to send the PPP-led Sindh government packing and questioned did the party have numerical strength in Sindh Assembly for the purpose”.

He advised the PTI to take care of its own members who were annoyed at the immaturity of the party. “Those who are talking about switching loyalties have not read defection law,” he held.

He remarked that the people who hope to throw the PPP government lived in fool’s paradise. “I thought that they will mend their ways but this doesn’t seem to be the case,” he noted.

He stated that not a single PPP MPA was on PTI’s side to form its government in Sindh.