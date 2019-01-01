Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Specialized Healthcare department has drafted proposed Pakistan Liver and Kidney Research Institute (PKLI) Bill 2019.

A meeting under Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the proposed act here on Monday and comprehensive deliberations came into discussion during the meeting.

The minister addressing the participants said the Punjab government wanted to make PKLI an effective and useful institution for treatment of liver and kidney diseases.

“Purpose of devising an act was to remove legal hurdles in human organ transplantations,” she said and added that the bill would be finalized after taking all the stakeholders into loop.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also said that a number of overseas Pakistani transplantation experts wanted to serve at home and the government would encourage them.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) department Saqib Zaffer while briefing the meeting said that before submitting the draft before Punjab cabinet concerned legal experts would be consulted.

Medical experts Prof. Jawad Sajid Khan, Prof. Masood Sadiq and Prof. Ayaz Mehmood discussed technical aspects of the proposed act.

Former caretaker health minister Prof. Jawad Sajid Khan, Dean Children Hospital Prof. Masood Sadiq and others were also present.

APP/maa/zqr