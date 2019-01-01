Share:

ATTOCK - The police claimed to have smashed an inter-provincial gang of dacoits and arrested five of its members including the ringleader.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Attock DPO Hassan Asad Alvi informed that the police nabbed five members of inter-provincial (Umra Gang). He informed the ringleader Umer Shahzad among five of its members have been arrested including Muhammad Arshad, Ghulam Ismail, Naveed alias TT and Imran. He claimed that the police used modern techniques to bust the gang. He said that police recovered Rs1.3 million, a Honda motorcycle, one Kalashnikov and three pistols. Mr Alvi said that the criminals during investigation have confessed involvement in different crimes, committed in Taxila, Wah, Hassanabdal, Attock and other districts. He said that all the members of the gang have been booked under the relevant acts and have been sent behind the bars.

The DPO also lauded efforts of the police officers who made sincere efforts and smashed the gang, comprising most wanted criminals. He pledged that the Attock Police would never take lenient view of the anti-social elements and ensure safety of the public and their property at all cost.

MISSING MAN FOUND DEAD

Meanwhile police recovered the dead body of Syed Muhammad, 22, near village Bhandar in the jurisdiction of Jand Police. The deceased had gone missing for the last five days. Yet in another incident, police recovered the dead body of a newborn baby girl near village Nawa Attock. Both the dead bodies were shifted to nearest hospitals. The police have started investigation with no arrest or clue.