The presence of poliovirus is a cause of concern for the Pakistani authorities, especially with the rigorous implementation of the polio eradication programme. Due to international pressure, the last government deployed a team particularly to tackle this problem and ensure that the number of children suffering from polio decreases significantly. According to an audit by an independent party, there is a difference of ten percent in the results submitted by the government and the audit regarding the effectiveness of the campaign. If the government data shows that 98 percent of children were vaccinated, the audit result shows that only 89 percent got vaccinated.

This difference is being observed as a result of negligence on part of the polio workers in some areas. Instead of actually vaccinating children, some vaccines are wasted and children are marked with ink regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. Since the government does not have a mechanism to micromanage at such a level, there is a great chance that such instances took place frequently. However, the reassuring aspect is that the number of polio cases in the last five years has certainly gone down. The government in charge now needs to develop a mechanism which will ensure that no such negligence takes place.

The new government has done a good job at identifying the need to not just vaccinate children but also work towards the eradication of the virus. This was gradually the step which would help in eliminating the problem altogether. The polio workers should be incentivised in a manner that ensures better performance in the campaign. The data collection should also be made more credible because the IMB evaluation which resulted in travel restrictions for Pakistanis need to be reevaluated based on the improvement in the ground situation.